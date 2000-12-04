Funny Bunny
Fox has ordered a new comedy from
Just Shoot Me
producer Steve Levitan for next season titled
Greg The Bunny. The single-camera comedy from co-owned studio 20th Century Fox Television has been given a 13-episode commitment from network executives for a fall 2001 launch.
Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman calls the series a cross between
The Larry Sanders Show
and
Sesame Street.
Greg The Bunny
was originally produced as a short for the Independent Film Channel and will go behind the scenes at a fictional children's TV series where "the puppets are living, breathing, often neurotic, second-class citizens who interact with humans."
