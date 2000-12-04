Funny Bunny

Fox has ordered a new comedy from

Just Shoot Me

producer Steve Levitan for next season titled

Greg The Bunny. The single-camera comedy from co-owned studio 20th Century Fox Television has been given a 13-episode commitment from network executives for a fall 2001 launch.

Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman calls the series a cross between

The Larry Sanders Show

and

Sesame Street.



Greg The Bunny

was originally produced as a short for the Independent Film Channel and will go behind the scenes at a fictional children's TV series where "the puppets are living, breathing, often neurotic, second-class citizens who interact with humans."