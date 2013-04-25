Funke Named WAWS-WTEV Sales Director
Bill Funke, general sales manager at Cox Media Group's WFTV
Orlando, has been named director of sales at Cox's WAWS-WTEV Jacksonville. He
starts April 29.
Cox acquired the stations from Newport Television last
summer.
"Bill is a true professional, who knows that
relationships are the key to driving our business in this highly-competitive
market," said Jim Zerwekh, WAWS-WTEV VP and general manager. "His
years of television sales experience in multiple markets will help continue
positioning WAWS and WTEV as Jacksonville's top TV advertising channels. We are
truly fortunate that we can tap into CMG's vast sales talent pool for this key
position."
Funke began his career in television sales as a national rep
with Petry in New York. He joined Cox as an account executive with TeleRep in
1995 and joined WFTV in 1998 as national sales manager, before being promoted
to local sales manager in 2002.
"I'm thrilled to take on this amazing
opportunity to work with the CMG Jacksonville TV team of dedicated sales
professionals," he said. "Being one of our newest TV markets, we'll
combine the finest of the WAWS/WTEV brands with the many resources and best
practices from across CMG to deliver great results for our customers all along
Florida's 'first coast.'"
