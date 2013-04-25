Funke Named WAWS-WTEV Sales Director

Bill Funke, general sales manager at Cox Media Group's WFTV

Orlando, has been named director of sales at Cox's WAWS-WTEV Jacksonville. He

starts April 29.





Cox acquired the stations from Newport Television last

summer.





"Bill is a true professional, who knows that

relationships are the key to driving our business in this highly-competitive

market," said Jim Zerwekh, WAWS-WTEV VP and general manager. "His

years of television sales experience in multiple markets will help continue

positioning WAWS and WTEV as Jacksonville's top TV advertising channels. We are

truly fortunate that we can tap into CMG's vast sales talent pool for this key

position."





Funke began his career in television sales as a national rep

with Petry in New York. He joined Cox as an account executive with TeleRep in

1995 and joined WFTV in 1998 as national sales manager, before being promoted

to local sales manager in 2002.





"I'm thrilled to take on this amazing

opportunity to work with the CMG Jacksonville TV team of dedicated sales

professionals," he said. "Being one of our newest TV markets, we'll

combine the finest of the WAWS/WTEV brands with the many resources and best

practices from across CMG to deliver great results for our customers all along

Florida's 'first coast.'"