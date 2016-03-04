'Fuller House' Dominates Streaming TV Twitter Reactions

Netflix's Full House reboot, Fuller House, has dominated Twitter conversations among all streaming video programming in the week since its Feb. 26 debut, according to a Canvs analysis of tweets gathered by Nielsen.

More than 1 million tweets about the show have been posted, with 416,000 of them containing specific Emotional Reactions (ERs). For comparison, the second-place streaming show the past several days has been season 3 of Netflix's House of Cards, as audiences catch up ahead of the release of its fourth season. But that show is attracting no more than a few thousand tweets a day, compared to the 1 million in six days for Fuller House.

On both its debut Friday night and the succeeding Wednesday, Fuller House attracted more Emotional Reactions than even any broadcast show, topping The Amazing Race on its debut Feb. 26 and a matchup of top NBA teams on March 2.

Across the first six days of release, a quarter of tweets about Fuller House fell in the “love” category, another 20 percent expressed “good,” and 9 percent said they “cried.” Another 13 percent expressed some form of “excited.” About 13 percent expressed “dislike” or “hate.” Per usual, Netflix hasn't released ratings for the series, but ordered a second season on March 2.