A Full Order of Heroes
By Ben Grossman
NBC has predictably given a full-season order to rookie drama Heroes, one of the few breakout hits of the new fall season.
The drama, which follows the lives of regular people who discover they have superpowers, is averaging a 5.7 rating/14 share in adults 18-49 and 13.5 total viewers. It regularly wins its Monday 9 p.m. time slot.
Heroes
was created by Tim Kring. Dennis Hammer and Allan Arkush are also executive producers on the show, which is from NBC Universal Television Studio.
