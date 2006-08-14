Full Dancecard for ABC Reality Show

Tucker Carlson, Emmitt Smith and Jerry Springer are among the latest group of “celebrities” who will look to use reality TV to boost their careers when the next season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars kicks off Tuesday, September 12.

The show will feature 11 “celebrities” this season on the show, which will again be hosted by Americas Funniest Home Videos’ Tom Bergeron and E!’s Samantha Harris.

The eleven contestants, as announced today by ABC:

Tucker Carlson, MSNBC anchor

Monique Coleman, actress

Sara Evans, country music singer

Willa Ford, singer

Vivica A. Fox, actress

Harry Hamlin, actor

Joe Lawrence, actor

Mario Lopez, actor and TV host

Shanna Moakler, beauty contestant, actress, model

Emmitt Smith, former NFL running back

Jerry Springer, TV host