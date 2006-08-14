Full Dancecard for ABC Reality Show
By Ben Grossman
Tucker Carlson, Emmitt Smith and Jerry Springer are among the latest group of “celebrities” who will look to use reality TV to boost their careers when the next season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars kicks off Tuesday, September 12.
The show will feature 11 “celebrities” this season on the show, which will again be hosted by Americas Funniest Home Videos’ Tom Bergeron and E!’s Samantha Harris.
The eleven contestants, as announced today by ABC:
Tucker Carlson, MSNBC anchor
Monique Coleman, actress
Sara Evans, country music singer
Willa Ford, singer
Vivica A. Fox, actress
Harry Hamlin, actor
Joe Lawrence, actor
Mario Lopez, actor and TV host
Shanna Moakler, beauty contestant, actress, model
Emmitt Smith, former NFL running back
Jerry Springer, TV host
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.