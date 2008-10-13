Fujitsu Bows Upgraded MPEG-4 Encoder

Fujitsu is introducing a new version of its IP-9500e MPEG-4 AVC encoder that has been optimized for HD satellite newsgathering (SNG) applications. The low-latency Fujitsu encoder, which was already used by CBS to transmit HD satellite feeds from the Republican and Democratic political conventions, has received a software upgrade to include new forward error correction capabilities and other features aimed at live SNG links.

Fujitsu will be conducting live demonstrations of the IP-9500 with revision 3.1 firmware during the HD World Conference & Expo this week at the Javits Convention Center in New York.