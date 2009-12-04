Fujinon To Capture SEC Title Game

CBS will capture overhead shots of tomorrow's SEC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide using Fujinon lenses installed in a unique aerial camera system from Tulsa, Okla.-based Actioncam.

The Actioncam rig (below), which pairs a Fujinon HA13x4.5BERD lens with a Panasonic AK-HC1500 compact HD camera, follows the action from above by moving quickly through the air. It is controlled by a team of two camera operators, one who pilots the camera on the cable system and the other who frames the shot. The system has been used through CBS' college football coverage this season, and will also be used for coverage of the Army/Navy game, Sun Bowl and Gator Bowl for CBS.

According to Actioncam president and CEO PJ Bennett, the wide angle of the Fujinon lens and the 13x zoom help the camera operators get optimal shots of the action.

"The wider shot right at the action makes you feel like you're in the game," said Bennett in a statement. "That's why the Fujinon lens is a very big benefit to us. We've got a long lens, but we've also got it very wide to start with, so we've got the best of both worlds."