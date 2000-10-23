FUCHS NEW TURN

For his first permanent gig five years after exiting Time Warner, ex-Home Box Office Chairman Michel Fuchs didn't pick an easy job. Last week, Fuchs announced that he would become chairman of ailing PC maker Myturn.com, where he has had the job on an interim basis since April. The Alameda, Calif., company makes a $300 dumbed-down computer, the Global PC, using an obscure operating system, Geos.

The bad news is that Myturn is almost out of cash and has a product no one has heard of and Fuchs has no background in technology. "I would say it's a classic turnaround," he said.