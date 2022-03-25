FuboTV Names Veteran Distribution Exec Henry Ahn Chief Business Officer

FuboTV named veteran distribution executive Henry Ahn as chief business officer, a new position, effective next month.

Ahn is stepping down from his seat on fuboTV’s board of directors and will be replaced as a director by Julie Haddon, an owner of the Chicago Red Stars and a former NFL executive.

Previously president of content distribution and partnerships for Univision Communications, Ahn will oversee fuboTV’s content strategy, licensing and business development. He will report to CEO David Gandler.

Ben Grad, senior VP, content strategy, and Len Landt, senior VP, business development, will report to Ahn.

“Henry has served as a trusted advisor to fuboTV since joining our board of directors in 2020,” said Gandler. “He is a well-respected media executive whose expertise has straddled both traditional distribution and streaming television, positively impacting key growth areas for the businesses in which he’s worked. At fubo, Henry’s focus will be on managing our content licensing strategy and costs, working with Ben and Len who have done a great job leading our partnerships, in an effort to maximize value for our customers and shareholders as we scale our subscriber base.”

Before Univision, Ahn was a senior distribution executive with Scripps Networks Interactive and NBCUniversal.

“I am thrilled to be working with David and the entire fuboTV team even more closely going forward,” said Ahn.

“Ever since my involvement with fuboTV, which goes back even before I joined the board in 2020, I was impressed by David and his team, who have consistently out-delivered results in the fast growing streaming business. I look forward to working constructively with media companies, other content providers and distribution companies to continue to bring great sports and entertainment programming in an affordable manner to our fuboTV customers,” he said. ■