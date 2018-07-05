FuboTV Names Ex-Sourcepoint Executive Magnusson as CTO

Sports streaming service FuboTV named Geir Magnusson Jr. as chief technology officer.

Magnusson, previously co-founder and CTO of Sourcepoint Technologies, will be based in New York and report to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV.

He succeeds Jason Solinsky.

FuboTV last week announced that it has launched 4K HDR ahead of other rival streaming services. Also, after several months of testing, fuboTV launched dynamic ad insertion in January.

The company plans to double its engineering team under Magnusson over the next few months to accelerate tech development and operations. The company expects him to play a significant role in rolling out future, patent-pending technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome aboard Geir," Gandler said. "He has a strong track record of scaling complex global platforms and a proven ability to guide transformation at leading tech companies.

“Although only three years old, fuboTV is an industry leader in delivering new and innovative live video technology and features to the virtual Pay TV space,” Gandler added. "We believe Geir’s expertise and passion for innovation will ensure we maintain our leadership position as we deliver to consumers a next-generation live OTT experience."

Before Sourcepoint, Magnusson was CTO at AppNexus, Gilt Groupe, 10gen, Joost Technologies, Intel and Bloomberg.