FuboTV Makes Deal With NBCU To Stream Olympic Coverage

How Comcast customers will see the Olympics

Sports-oriented streaming service FuboTV said it made a deal with NBCUniversal that will give fuboTV subscriber access to NBCU’s 2,800 hours of coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

NBCU has dubbed its own streaming service Peacock as the home of the Olympic Games.

FuboTV subscribers will have access to linear coverage from NBCU’s linear networks including NBC, USA Network and CNBC. Subs will also be able to stream live and on-demand coverage from NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comcast, which owns NBCU, said it is bringing the Olympics to all of its customers, via its X1 cable, Flex broadband and XClass TV platforms.

“We’re making it easy for fans across the country to find their favorite Winter Olympics events and witness the incredible stories of Team USA and athletes across the world," said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable. “Making this experience possible is our global technology platform which enables us to streamline innovation across our growing portfolio of entertainment devices, connecting millions of customers to the amazing moments and experiences only the Olympics can deliver.

Comcast users will be able to use their voice remotes to access the Olympics by saying “Olympics.”

X1 users will also find personalized experiences across devices, an interactive schedule of events and curated playlists. ■