FuboTV Hit With Cyberattack During World Cup Match

FuboTV said it was hit by a criminal cyberattack on Wednesday that interfered with many subscribers being able to access their accounts during the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco.

The sports-oriented streamer said service was restored by Wednesday evening and the incident has been reported to law enforcement.

FuboTV also said it has hired Mandiant, an incident response firm, to help with its continuing investigation and response.

“FuboTV takes this matter very seriously,“ the company said in a statement. “Once we detected the attack, we immediately took steps to contain the incident and worked to restore service to all of our users as quickly as possible. Service was fully restored by last evening. We deeply regret the disruption caused by this incident in the meantime. Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers.”

Fubo TV said its investigation is at an early stage and it will provide updates when it has more information to share.

“The entire FuboTV team is absolutely dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience while protecting customer data,“ the company said. “We appreciate the trust our customers have in us and the opportunity to serve them every day. Although no company can ever be immune from the risk of cyber attacks, we assure you that we are working diligently with our outside cybersecurity experts to take all appropriate steps to remediate this incident and to prevent any similar incident from recurring in the future.” ▪️