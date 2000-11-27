FTC Wont Sue Over Movie Marketing

The Federal Trade Commission will not sue the movie, music and videogame industries on the grounds that they have used false or deceptive practices to market violence to children, the agency said last Tuesday. "[T]he Commission believes that there are a number of significant legal limitations, including substantial and unsettled constitutional questions to effective law-enforcement actions," FTC Chairman Robert Pitofsky wrote to Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.). It's unlikely, however, that the FTC's decision not to pursue the matter in court will get Congress off the entertainment industry's back.