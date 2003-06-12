FTC wants some of FCC's turf

The Federal Trade Commission has asked Congress to allow it to regulate

telecommunications common carriers.

Saying the traditional boundaries have blurred as telecommunications companies expanded into

noncommon-carrier activities such as entertainment and Internet-service

provision, the FTC wants Congress to eliminate the exemption of those

companies from FTC oversight of unfair and deceptive practices and unfair

competition.

The exemption dates from the 1920s, said commissioner Thomas Leary, when

monopoly providers "were not disciplined by competition but by detailed rate and

service regulation [under the Communications Act]."

By contrast, the FTC said in its unanimous appeal, "Congress and the

FCC [Federal Communications Commission] have replaced much of the economic regulatory apparatus formerly applicable

to the industry with competition."

The request came during a House Commerce Subcommittee authorization hearing

Wednesday.

Leary said the FTC didn't want to step on any FCC toes.

He cited the agencies' distinct missions -- the FCC's being "gatekeeper into

the limited communications spectrum," the FTC's "to see that any company,

whatever it does, conducts its business with fairness and honesty."