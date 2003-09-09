FTC toasts 'alcopop' marketers

A Federal Trade Commission study released Tuesday found "no evidence" that

advertisers of flavored malt beverages -- FMBs or so-called alcopops or

malternatives -- target underaged consumers and said alcohol marketers have

significantly improved self-regulation, implementing regulations suggested in a

1999 FTC report.

Not surprisingly, that conclusion was welcomed by Jeff Becker, president of

the Beer Institute.

"We are encouraged that the FTC recognizes that brewers plan and execute

their advertising and marketing campaigns in a responsible manner," Becker said

Tuesday in a prepared statement.

The FTC report is based on a study of the marketing and advertising of nine

major brands.

The FTC found improvement in placement standards and in the adoption of

external review.

Although the report found that the alcohol marketers were not targeting

underaged drinkers, it did concede that the advertising "may have a 'spillover'

effect [it wasn't clear whether the pun was intended] on teens, because themes

that appeal to younger, of-age consumers also appeal to underage consumers."

The report was issued in response to hearings presided over by vocal alcohol-ad critic Rep. Frank Wolf (R-Va.). Wolf, joined by Mothers Against Drunk

Driving and the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which have pushed for

stricter controls on alcopop ads.

The CSPI’s George Hacker, director of the Alcohol Policies Project, said the

study misses the point. "We think it is irrelevant what the industry intends,"

he said, pointing to the "spillover" concession.

The study patted producers on the back for meeting a "puny" 50% placement

target -- in which at least 50% of the audience for an alcohol ad is over 21 --

while conceding that the ads reach a substantial number of young people with themes

attractive to minors,

The study’s big weakness, Hacker said, is that it goes no further than to

parrot the industry’s own submission. There is precious little independent

analysis. Hacker is looking for some help from another report to Congress.

Legislators were being briefed Tuesday on a congressionally commissioned

National Academy of Sciences report, to be released later that afternoon,

evaluating ways to reduce underaged drinking.

The two studies could butt heads on the alcohol-marketing issue.

"We believe that there will be a substantial amount of guidance in that NAS

report about effective policies, practices and programs," Hacker said, perhaps including

stronger placement standards for alcohol ads.