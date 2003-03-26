FTC targets LASIK ads

"Companies offering any medical procedure shouldn't need glasses to see this

clearly: If you overpromise, the FTC will act."

That was the message from Howard Beales, the Federal Trade Commission's

director of consumer protection, who said Wednesday that the FTC will seek to bar the

two largest LASIK-surgery companies from making unsubstantiated advertising

claims for their vision-correction procedures.

The companies will not be fined, but they must agree not to claim that LASIK will

eliminate the need for glasses and contacts for life unless they can produce

scientific evidence to back up those claims, which had been made primarily in a

print and radio campaign.

If they violate that order, they could be subject to civil penalties, Beales said.