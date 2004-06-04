FTC Targets Cancer 'Cure'

The Federal Trade Commission charged that TV infomercials for dietary supplements Supreme Greens and Coral Calcium Daily made false claims that their products can prevent or cure cancer and other maladies as well as "cause significant weight loss.

It also charges that the company did not disclose that the ads were infomercials rather than regular programming.

The ads have been running on a bunch of cable nets, including Women’s Entertainment and the Food Network, as well as PAX TV, according to the FTC.

The company initially pulled the ads, but has put them back on "when it needed more money," according to an FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection staffer.

The FTC has been cracking down on false diet and health claims, including asking the media to better screen them.