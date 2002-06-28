FTC: Still too much violence

While the entertainment industry has gotten better about not marketing violent movies, music and video games to teens, ads for products in all three categories still show up on TV programs popular with the 18-and-under set, the Federal Trade Commission reported this past week.

None of the industries frequently advertise R-rated movies, M-rated video games and explicit music on TV shows with audiences made up of more than 35 percent teenagers, but they all advertise widely on many programs that teens watch.

Shows the FTC monitored include Fox's Futurama, King of the Hill, Malcolm

in the Middle and others.

Of the monitored shows, many had audiences that included more than 35 percent teens.

The FTC also found that content and rating information in some ads is hard to read.

"I continue to be concerned about the way the movie industry is advertising R-rated movies on television," said Sen. Joseph Lieberman (D-Conn.), who long has pushed the entertainment industry to clean up its wares.

This report was the FTC's third follow-up on the issue, after first

finding in September 2000 that the entertainment industry intentionally markets violent content to kids.

The commission says it will release another follow-up report next

year.