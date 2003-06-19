FTC: Seasilver is tarnished

Any TV or radio stations with Seasilver infomercials in the rotation should

double up on some of those wonder car polish or incredible knife set shows

instead.

The Federal Trade Commission has charged the marketers and distributors of

Seasilver with false claims about the health benefits and safety of their

"cure-all" dietary supplement.

Seasilver has been making those claims in radio and TV infomercials, hawking

its product as a treatment and/or cure for some 650 illnesses, including AIDS

and cancer, as well as a diet aid, according to the FTC.

The action is the latest in Operation Cure All, the agency's ongoing

crackdown (since 1999) on fraudulently marketed health products.

The FTC has obtained court orders preventing Seasilver USA and Americaloe

Inc. from making various claims, as well as freezing their assets.

U.S. Marshalls have also seized 132,480 bottles of Seasilver worth $5

million, though only at the asking price of nearly $40 a bottle for a mixture of

aloe vera, Phyto-silver (billed as a plant-based silver), "sea vegetables," Pau

D'Arco (an herb, not a person) and cranberry concentrate.

The FTC has been encouraging stations to better screen their infomercials and

spots for obviously suspect health and diet claims.