FTC reviews testimonial guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission is asking for public comment on its guidelines

regarding "use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising," including

those in radio and TV ads and infomercials.

The FTC is required to determine whether such guides are still necessary,

whether any of them conflict with state and local laws and whether and how they

have been affected by technological or policy changes.

The endorsement and testimonials guidelines had been scheduled for scrutiny

in 2002, but the review was moved to this year.