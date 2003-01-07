FTC reviews testimonial guidelines
The Federal Trade Commission is asking for public comment on its guidelines
regarding "use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising," including
those in radio and TV ads and infomercials.
The FTC is required to determine whether such guides are still necessary,
whether any of them conflict with state and local laws and whether and how they
have been affected by technological or policy changes.
The endorsement and testimonials guidelines had been scheduled for scrutiny
in 2002, but the review was moved to this year.
