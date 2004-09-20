FTC Retires Tire-Ad Regs

The Federal Trade Commission has shelved its Tire and Advertising Labeling Guides.

The commission, which put the proposal to modify or drop the regs out for comment last year, says the guidelines are all either elsewhere covered by the FTC's deception prohibitions and substantiation requirements, have been mooted by changes in technology and industry oversight, or are covered by extensive government safety and quality disclosure mandates that did not exist when the guidelines were established.

The guides date back to 1968 and the days of bias ply rather than radial tires, when FTC hearings found problems with deceptive advertising and the commission decided that consumers lacked the information to make sound buying decisions. They no longer lack that information, says the FTC.

