FTC retains parental-notification benchmark

Saying that "secure electronic technology" is not yet widely available at "a

reasonable cost," the Federal Trade Commission has extended for three years --

until April 2005 -- its sliding scale for determining whether a children's Web

site has obtained parental consent for information it gathers from users. It had

originally been slated to expire Sunday night.

In connection with the second anniversary of the Children's Online Privacy

Protection Act, the FTC also published a survey of 144 children's Web sites.

Although the survey found that nearly 90 percent had privacy policies, compared

with 24 percent in 1998, it also found that only about one-half followed

COPPA-specific notification requirements.

Fifty sites have been sent warnings that they are not in compliance with

COPPA.

Finally, Ohio Arts (Etch-A-Sketch) has settled with the FTC over charges that

it collected personal information about children through its Web site without

parental permission. The company will pay $35,000.

The FTC had charged that Ohio Arts collected names, mailing addresses, electronic-mail

addresses, age and birthday for its "Etchy's Birthday Club."

Although the company did direct children to "get your parents' permission

first," the FTC held that was not sufficient.

The agency also charged that the company had collected more information "than

was reasonably necessary" to participate in the club.