FTC Reschedules Workshop on Fate of Journalism

The FTC has rescheduled its workshop on the fate of journalism and expanded it from one to two days.

It had been slated for Sept. 15, but has now been scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2.

The FTC gave no reason for the move in its announcement, and a spokesperson had not returned a call at press time.

The workshop, "From Town Criers to Bloggers: How Will Journalism Survive the Internet Age," will bring together journalists, privacy experts, consumer advocates, online advertisers, academics, bloggers and others to talk about the economics of the business, and how antitrust, copyright or tax policy changes might be changed to help journalism "thrive."

One proposal has been to loosen antitrust restrictions and allow competitors to get together to figure out new business models.

The FTC says it will bring a "competition, consumer protection, and First Amendment perspective" to challenges facing the news business "as consumers increasingly turn to the Internet for free news and information, advertisers increasingly move their ads onto online sites and reduce advertising buys as a result of the recession, and news organizations struggle with large debt that was taken on when times were better."