FTC report on media violence expected Friday

The Federal Trade Commission Friday is expected to release its third

follow-up report examining whether the entertainment industry is doing a good

job keeping violent music, movies and video games away from kids.

Sources said the report will focus largely on whether retailers are checking

kids' ages before selling adult products to them, such as CDs rated 'M' for

mature or movies rated 'R' for restricted. The music industry may also come

under fire again for continuing to sell CDs with violent lyrics to kids, even

though those discs may be rated appropriately.

In September 2000, the FTC released an initial report saying that movie

studios, record companies and video-game makers were purposely marketing content

with violent themes and images to underage consumers.

Since then, the industries have made an effort to prove to Congress that they

have clamped down on that behavior, adding more descriptive ratings to movies,

for example.

When the FTC has released its follow-up reports, it has directed its

attention more and more on the music industry, saying that record companies are

doing little to change their ways.

Violence has been off network television for some time, with the FTC's only

complaint that movie studios were advertising R-rated movies during shows aimed

at teen-agers, such as Dawson's Creek. But the studios seemed to have

largely ceased that practice.