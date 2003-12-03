FTC to Release Media Screening Guide

According to a source, the Federal Trade Commission will release its Media Screening Brochure Dec. 9. The brochure is an effort to give the media more guidance on verifying the validity of certain claims so they can better screen out deceptive ads.

The commission has been encouraging the media to do more self-screening of ads for possible deceptive practices, particularly those involving dietary supplements and weight-loss products.

The FTC has held meetings with various media and ad groups, some of which were said to have been less than enthusiastic, to encourage them to do more policing of their own advertising. That included talking to the NAB board last June about helping rein in such ads.