FTC puts weight-loss ads on the scales
The Federal Trade Commission is getting together with weight-loss-industry executives, ad executives, public-health officials and others Tuesday
to talk about the impact of weight-loss advertising on public health and what
should be done about it.
The daylong conference in Washington, D.C., is the follow-up to a report
released in September that found that "false or misleading claims, such as
exaggerated weight loss without diet or exercise, are widespread in ads for
weight-loss products and appear to have increased over the last decade."
Representing the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau on a media panel will be
president and CEO Joe Ostrow.
