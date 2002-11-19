FTC puts weight-loss ads on the scales

The Federal Trade Commission is getting together with weight-loss-industry executives, ad executives, public-health officials and others Tuesday

to talk about the impact of weight-loss advertising on public health and what

should be done about it.

The daylong conference in Washington, D.C., is the follow-up to a report

released in September that found that "false or misleading claims, such as

exaggerated weight loss without diet or exercise, are widespread in ads for

weight-loss products and appear to have increased over the last decade."

Representing the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau on a media panel will be

president and CEO Joe Ostrow.