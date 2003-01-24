FTC puts squeeze on diet deceiver

The Federal Trade Commission has filed suit against Slim Down Solution LLC

and related companies for its "D-Glucosomine" weight-loss products sold in

infomercials that have aired on Bravo, Comedy Central and Pax TV.

It also sought an injunction against any future false claims about the

efficacy of its products, which include "Fight the Fat," "Everslim," "Mini Max" and

"Slim Down Solution."

The FTC announced last November that it was cracking down on weight-loss ads, and

Friday, it again implored the media to "stop selling advertising to purveyors of

pills and potions that exploit overweight Americans with outrageous claims."

When asked whether the FTC would go after the media companies that carried

the infomercials, Howard Beales, director of the agency's Bureau of Consumer

Protection, said, "Not today."

Beales added that the FTC would continue to refine its fraud guidelines, and

that it needed to do a better job itself of informing media companies about what

constituted fraudulent weight-loss claims.

He said the FTC would continue to work with the media to improve the

situation.

Among the claims the commission asserted were fraudulent was that the products

"cause substantial weight loss without calorie reduction or exercise, enabling

consumers to lose at least 10 pounds and two inches in 30 days," and that

customers could lose weight "even if consumers eat substantial amounts of food

high in fat, including hamburgers, chocolate, cheesecake, chicken nuggets and

french fries."

The FTC took action in December to pull the plug on similar claims, mostly in

radio spots, by Mark Nutritionals Inc.