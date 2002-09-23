FTC: Policies square with High Court

In response to a request from the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal

Trade Commission has released a report saying the FTC's approach to consumer

protection 'is fully compatible' with First Amendment commercial-speech

protections.

The FDA wanted clarification after the Supreme Court earlier this year, in

Thompson vs. Western States Medical Center, overturned the FDA's ban on

advertising of compounded drugs.

The court said the ban was not the least restrictive method of advancing what

it conceded was a compelling government interest in drawing a distinction

between mass-marketed drugs and ones 'compounded' by individual pharmacies of

the particular needs of their patients.

The FTC said the court's assessment of the constitutionality of

commercial-speech restrictions comports with its own approach, which, the staff

report said, 'focuses on deceptive speech' but 'favors requiring more

information over banning information and avoids broad restrictions limited both

deceptive and nondeceptive advertising.'

The full report is available at http://www.ftc.gov/os/2002/09/fdatextversion.pdf.