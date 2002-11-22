FTC OKs more ISPs for AOL Time Warner

The Federal Trade Commission has approved four more unaffiliated Internet-service providers for AOL Time Warner Inc.

The commission conditioned its approval of the 2000 merger of the two

communications giants on the merged company opening up its cable systems to

competing ISPs.

The latest four are: LocalNet Corp. for Portland, Maine; DURO Communications

for Birmingham, Ala., Jackson/Monroe, Miss., Memphis, Tenn., and North and South

Carolina; ShreveNet Inc. for Shreveport, La.; and Applied Technology Group for

Bakersfield, Calif.