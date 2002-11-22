FTC OKs more ISPs for AOL Time Warner
The Federal Trade Commission has approved four more unaffiliated Internet-service providers for AOL Time Warner Inc.
The commission conditioned its approval of the 2000 merger of the two
communications giants on the merged company opening up its cable systems to
competing ISPs.
The latest four are: LocalNet Corp. for Portland, Maine; DURO Communications
for Birmingham, Ala., Jackson/Monroe, Miss., Memphis, Tenn., and North and South
Carolina; ShreveNet Inc. for Shreveport, La.; and Applied Technology Group for
Bakersfield, Calif.
