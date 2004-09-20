FTC OKs KFC Consent Decree

The Federal Trade Commission has voted 5-0 to approve the consent decree in which KFC Corp. agrees not to tell any more Whoppers.

Specifically, and without admitting guilt, KFC will no longer claim in ads that eating its chicken is healthier than eating a Burger King Whopper or that it is "compatible with "low carbohydrate" weight-loss programs unless it has got the hard evidence to back it up.

In fact, the company has agreed to make no health claims, including the comparative amounts of fat, calories or sodium in its chicken relative to other foods, the compatibility of its chicken with any diet plan, or claims that its food is healthier than anybody else's without evidence of those claims.

