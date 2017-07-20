FTC Names Bruce Hoffman Acting Director of Competition Bureau

Federal Trade Commission acting chair Maureen Ohlhausen added another acting director to her team.

Bruce Hoffman has been named acting director of the Bureau of Competition. He will join the agency Aug. 17. He succeeds Tad Lipsky, who retired July 3.

Hoffman is currently a partner at Shearman & Sterling.

“Bruce brings tremendous qualifications to his new role as Acting Director of the Bureau of Competition, and I am thrilled he will be joining us in August,” said Ohlhausen.

It will be a homecoming for Hoffman, who is former deputy director of the bureau.

"My priorities as Acting Chairman are to ensure the FTC protects competition and promotes free-market principles, while reducing regulatory burdens on legitimate businesses," said Ohlhausen. "Bruce will be instrumental in ensuring that the agency achieves these goals.”

Earlier this week, Ohlhausen named an acting Economics Bureau director and acting chief technologist.