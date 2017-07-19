FTC Names Michael Vita Acting Economics Bureau Director

Federal Trade Commission acting chair Maureen Ohlhausen continues to install her team of "acting" bureau chiefs and directors.

Ginger Zhe Jin is exiting as director of the Bureau of Economics to the University of Maryland, where she has been on sabbatical since taking over the post in January 2016. In her place, Michael Vita will take over as acting director.

The bureau is charged with economic analysis and advising the commission on economic policies.

Vita is a veteran with the agency, having joined in 1984 as an economist. He has been deputy assistant director and assistant director of the bureau and was most recently deputy director (since 2014).

This week, Ohlhausen also named Neil Alan Chilson acting chief technologist.

