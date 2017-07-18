FTC Names Neil Alan Chilson Acting Chief Technologist

Maureen Ohlhausen, acting chairman of theFederal Trade Commission, has named Neil Alan Chilson acting chief technologist.

Chilson has been an attorney advisor in Ohlhausen's office, principally on tech, privacy and data security.

Related: FTC Competition Bureau Chief Retires

Before that he was at law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer.

“Neil has spent his career at this intersection and has been a valuable contributor to the FTC’s technology-related work," said Ohlhausen. "I am pleased to have his technical expertise and policy experience available to the Commission in this new role.”