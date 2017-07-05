FTC Competition Bureau Chief Tad Lipsky Retires

Tad Lipsky, acting bureau chief of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition, retired July 3, according to FTC acting chair Maureen Ohlhausen.

Lipsky had served on the Trump transition team.

He joined the FTC from law firm Latham & Watkins, where he had been a partner.

Also exiting July 3—to return to private practice—was acting Competition Bureau deputy director—there are several—Alan Devlin.

But there will still be an acting director, rather than a permanent one. Replacing Lipsky in that post will be Markus Meier, who has been acting deputy director.

Meier had been head of the Competition Bureau's Health Care division before being named acting deputy director following the election of President Donald Trump.