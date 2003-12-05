FTC to Make Ad Screening Voluntary
A source who has seen the FTC’s Media Screening Guide said it will ask broadcasters and other media to voluntarily "red-flag" dubious weight-loss ads. There had been some concern that the FTC might try to make the effort mandatory.
The commission will hold a press conference Dec. 9 to unveil the guide.
