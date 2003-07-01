FTC has negative response to Levey

TV stations and cable systems need to check those program logs to make sure

their infomercials still pass muster.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint in a California District

Court charging veteran TV infomercial marketer Michael Levey (Positive Response

Marketing) with violating a 1993 cease-and-desist order that had stemmed from

allegations of deceptive infomercials for its "EuroTrym Diet Patch," "Foliplexx"

hair-loss system, "Y-Bron" impotence treatment and "Magic Wand" kitchen

mixer.

Levey was prohibited from making future unsubstantiated claims or using

deceptive endorsements and demonstrations, but the FTC said he and others have

since made false claims and faked testimonials for weight-loss products "Zynex,"

"MillinexES" and "Serotril," all containing ephedra.

The FTC -- which has been cracking down on the deceptive marketing of dietary

aids -- is seeking civil penalties and consumer redress.

In a related action, the FTC settled with two marketers of ephedra-based

dietary supplements.

In that case, Health Laboratories of North America and USA Pharmacal Sales

Inc. have promised to stop making false and deceptive ad claims; to include

warnings about the health risks of ephedra and other products; and to pay

$370,000 in consumer redress.