FTC halts Rhino

Facing charges that it deceptively marketed its cell phone radiation

protection device in TV ads, Rhino International has settled with the Federal

Trade Commission.

Rhino International (WaveScrambler patch) and Safety Cell Inc. (Waveguard

shield) both agreed not to suggest in their ads -- Safety Cell marketed its

device over the Internet -- that their products, which fit on a cell phone

earpiece, "could block a substantial amount of radiation and other

electromagnetic energy emitted by cellular telephones, thereby reducing

consumers’ exposure to this radiation."

They are now required to have scientific evidence for any claims they do

make, and must point out in their ads that most of the radiation from cell

phones comes from the antenna and parts other than the earpiece, and that their

product does nothing to impede that radiation.

Rhino has also agreed to pay $342,665 to consumers who bought its product.