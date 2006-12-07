FTC Gets Involved in Net Neutrality

The FCC has been awash in the network neutrality issue and now the FTC is wading into the issue deeper.



The Federal Trade Commission says it will hold a two-day workshop Feb. 13 and 14, on Broadband Connectivity Competition Policy," which includes potential consumer protection issues like network neutrality.



The FTC formed an Internet Access Task force in August 2006, at which time Chairman Deborah Platt Majoras asked for input and got an earful on network neutrality.



FTC staff plans to invite panelists, but interested parties can also propose themselves. Applications can be submitted to broadbandpanelists@ftc.gov by Jan. 15, 2007.



The FTC wants an explanation of expertise asks interested parties to include a statement detailing their expertise on the issues to be addressed at the workshop and complete contact information. Panelists selected to participate will be notified by Feb. 1, 2007.

