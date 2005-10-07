FTC Gets Green From 'Supreme Greens' Hawkers

The distributors of Supreme Greens, a "cure for heart disease, arthritis and diabetes," as well as a weight loss system hawked in infomercials on the Outdoor Channel and Pax TV in 2003, have settled a complaint with the FTC.

Principal Alejandro Guerrero has agreed not to make any false or unsubstantiated claims, and will also pony up $65,000 or the title to his Cadillac Escalade. He will have to pay $1.47 million if the FTC finds he has misrepresented his finances.

Two other execs will pay $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The FTC has been cracking down on infomercials marketing quack remedies and diet schemes, but has also said it expects the media to do a better job of screening such ads.