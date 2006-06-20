FTC Eases Merger-Filing Process
The government is trying to cut down on the paperwork required of merging media and other would-be corporate melds.
The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department say they will now allow merging companies to file pre-merger notifications and their frequently heavy information load online.
Antitrust-related information per the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act can now either be submitted the old-fashioned way, which sometimes amounts to a forestful of trees--a million pieces of paper, for instance--or they can file the papers and often-voluminous attachments online.
The agencies have assured the parties that their information will remain secure and confidential, a necessary reassurance in the wake of the revelation that the government failed to adequately secure millions of pieces of personal information about veterans.
