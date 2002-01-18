FTC divided on process

While the other three commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission agreed

that the process by which mergers are divided between the federal government's

two antitrust bodies needs to be streamlined, the commission's Democrats were

decidedly less happy to have been kept out of the negotiations than the

Republicans.

Democrat Sheila Anthony is concerned about giving all authority over media

and telecommunications to the Department of Justice, while Republicans Orson

Swindle and Thomas Leary said they are 'not troubled by the process by which the

agreement was fashioned.'

'Broadband Internet access and the technologies and content associated with

it are likely to become a growth engine for the U.S. economy over the next

several years,' Anthony wrote.

'These `digital-age' technologies raise challenging and often novel antitrust

issues. American consumers may well have been better served if

cable/media/entertainment matters had received the same treatment.'

The deal -- crafted by FTC chairman Timothy Muris and Charles James,

assistant attorney general for antitrust -- failed at the last minute Thursday

after Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) complained that

no one had informed him of the proposed changes.

Democratic FTC commissioner Mozelle Thompson also said Thursday that he

wished he had been consulted.