FTC cuts kids' marketing reviews

The Federal Trade Commission has decided to cut back its quarterly review of the marketing of violent entertainment to children to an annual review so that the commission "can see when steady progress has been made."

That's according to an American Advertising Federation summary of a talk FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection deputy director Lee Peeler had with AAF members last week in Washington, D.C.

The next report is due out in June.

On the issue of dietary and health-supplement ads -- the subject of a daylong seminar at the FTC Monday -- Peeler told the AAF last week that the commission plans to release a list of common "false phrases" some diet ads use to deceive consumers. He also said the commission will encourage media to better screen diet supplement ads.