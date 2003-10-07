FTC Cracks Down on Abs Ads

Stations need to keep an eye out for any "Ab Force" spots hawking those electronic-muscle-stimulation belts.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against marketer Telebrands Corp. and TV Savings for its TV, radio, Internet and print ads for the device.

Saying the claims were false, the FTC has told the companies not to represent that the device promotes weight loss, fat reduction or reduces waistlines, or that it is an effective alternative to exercise. Also out are claims for rock hard abs, washboard abs, chiseled abs, cut abs, well-developed abs or "any other terms with substantially similar meaning."

The FTC began cracking down on a number of EMS-device marketers in May 2002 as part of its "Project ABSurd."