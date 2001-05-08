FTC clears Univision's USA buy

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday cleared Univision's proposed purchase of USA Broadcasting, the two companies said.

Last December, Univision signed a deal to buy for $1.1 billion the USA Networks' subsidary, comprised of 13 full-power TV stations and minority interests in four other full-power stations. The FTC found no evidence of antitrust violations in the proposed purchase and requested early termination of a waiting period required by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which governs U.S. antitrust authorities. The deal, which is expected to close this quarter, still must be approved by the FCC. - Paige Albiniak