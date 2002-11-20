FTC: Cable wants in on diet plan

According to Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection deputy

director Lee Peeler, the cable industry wants to work with the FTC to get the

word out on questionable dietary- and health-supplement claims, including

providing more consumer-education information.

That input came at an FTC workshop Thursday on diet- and health-supplement ads

and in the wake of a $3 million fine levied on the marketers of Blue

Stuff pain relievers for unsupported claims in their TV infomercials and other

marketing.

The commission is working on a list of "false phrases" that are almost

certainly unsupportable claims and, thus, should raise red flags with consumers

and the media, including that the product will cause substantial weight loss for

all users; that it will cause permanent weight loss; or that topical treatments -- wraps, patches, belts, clips, or creams -- will cause substantial weight

loss.

Peeler said the goal is "to get better guidance out to the media about

the types of claims that are almost certainly false and shouldn't be running,"

rather than to require that all of the media have an extensive ad-clearing process

in place.