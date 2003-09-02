FTC to assess state of violence marketing
The Federal Trade Commission will hold a workshop Oct. 29 on the marketing of
violent entertainment to children.
An agenda has not been released, but participants will include industry
groups, rating and labeling entities and parent and consumer groups.
The workshop will assess "the state of self-regulation ... in particular,
children's access to products that have been rated as potentially
inappropriate."
The issue in the recent past has focused primarily on violent video games,
but childrens' access to R-rated films and promos for those films on TV have also
been an issue in the past.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.