FTC to assess state of violence marketing

The Federal Trade Commission will hold a workshop Oct. 29 on the marketing of

violent entertainment to children.

An agenda has not been released, but participants will include industry

groups, rating and labeling entities and parent and consumer groups.

The workshop will assess "the state of self-regulation ... in particular,

children's access to products that have been rated as potentially

inappropriate."

The issue in the recent past has focused primarily on violent video games,

but childrens' access to R-rated films and promos for those films on TV have also

been an issue in the past.