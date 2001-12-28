FTC approves ISPs for AOL TW

The Federal Trade Commission Thursday approved four high-speed Internet

services to compete on AOL Time Warner Inc. cable systems around the

country.

One Internet-service provider, Inter.net Global, will provide high-speed Internet service on Time

Warner Cable systems nationwide.

The three other companies will be offered on a regional basis:

New York Connect.Net Ltd. in the New York area; Internet Junction Corp. in Tampa Bay

and central Florida; and STIC.NET in the San Antonio, Houston and Austin, Texas,

areas.

Approval of the new competitors helps AOL Time Warner to fulfill a requirement that it carry

at least three rival ISPs in a market before offering its own AOL service.

The condition was imposed when the FTC approved America Online Inc.'s $106.2 billion purchase

of Time Warner Inc.

Moving forward in other markets, AOL Time Warner has asked approval for Web

One Inc. to be a provider in the Kansas City market. Public comments on the

Kansas City proposal are due Jan. 22.