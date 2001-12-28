FTC approves ISPs for AOL TW
The Federal Trade Commission Thursday approved four high-speed Internet
services to compete on AOL Time Warner Inc. cable systems around the
country.
One Internet-service provider, Inter.net Global, will provide high-speed Internet service on Time
Warner Cable systems nationwide.
The three other companies will be offered on a regional basis:
New York Connect.Net Ltd. in the New York area; Internet Junction Corp. in Tampa Bay
and central Florida; and STIC.NET in the San Antonio, Houston and Austin, Texas,
areas.
Approval of the new competitors helps AOL Time Warner to fulfill a requirement that it carry
at least three rival ISPs in a market before offering its own AOL service.
The condition was imposed when the FTC approved America Online Inc.'s $106.2 billion purchase
of Time Warner Inc.
Moving forward in other markets, AOL Time Warner has asked approval for Web
One Inc. to be a provider in the Kansas City market. Public comments on the
Kansas City proposal are due Jan. 22.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.