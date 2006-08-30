FSN Scores Goodman for Documentary

Fox Sports Net (FSN) tabbed John Goodman to voiceover its Eye of the Storm documentary that debuts this Sunday, September 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

The one-hour special focuses on Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath through the eyes of the Louisiana State University football team.

The documentary follows the team through a very successful 2005 season on the field as the players dealt with the wake of the disaster in their community.

Production actually won’t wrap until this Saturday, as producers want to capture the team taking its home field for the 2006 season-opening game.

Eye of the Storm is executive produced by Bill McCullough (HBO’s Inside the NFL and Real Sportswith Bryant Gumbel) and Dan Klein (ESPN’s Outside The Lines), both of Wonderland Productions.