FSN Scores With Ad-Free Game

Fox Sports Net Ohio scored with a commercial-free July 4 telecast of a Cleveland Indians-Detroit Tigers game, which delivered a 31% bump over the season average and was itself delivered over the American Forces Network to U.S. troops around the world.

The telecast, dubbed "For The Troops on the 4th," rated an 8.0, a 31% bump over FSN Ohio’s 6.1 average for the season. The last three July 4 Indians telecasts had averaged modest two-percent increases over the season average each year.

In between innings, broadcasters read e-mails from troops who were watching the game around the world. FSN says about 300 emails came in from military personnel during the game, including 100 by the end of the first inning.

FSN also aired video messages to members of the military from families and loved ones back in the U.S. Bank of America was the presenting sponsor of the commercial-free telecast.

